Inter, the list of Conte for January: all the names
12 November at 10:30Conte calls, Marotta answers. In the January transfer window, Inter are willing to please their manager with a few reinforcements ahead of the second half of the season. By the looks of it, one player per department will arrive.
Following the game against Borussia Dortmund, the manager demanded hic club to provide him with more experienced players, although the way he did it wasn't perhaps the best one (going public). In any case, the club is working to satisfy his needs.
For the defence, as we have learned, the Nerazzurri have their eyes on four players: Darmian (Parma) and Florenzi (Roma) for the right flanks, as well as Kostic (Frankfurt) and Alonso (Chelsea) for the left-hand side. Of course, the one who arrives will play in the 5-man midfield.
In the midfield, there are several ideas of the management. Matic (Man Utd) has been removed from the wish list, at least for now, and the alternatives to Vidal (Barcelona) are in Italy: De Paul (Udinese) or Duncan (Sassuolo).
Giroud (Chelsea) is in pole position for the attack, though Inter also have their eyes on four Serie A players: Kouame (Genoa), Petagna (Spal) and Lasagna (Udinese). In other words, the January transfer window should be an exciting one.
