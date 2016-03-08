The two Inter strikers underwent instrumental tests while on duty with the Argentinian national team, and these tests confirmed a slight muscle problem for both.

Icardo and Lautaro Martinez will perform different workouts under the supervision of Luis Garcia, and will thus not be risked for the first match that Argentina will play during this International break.



Both players will stay with the national team, while recovering from the minor injuries. In other words, they will not be returning to Inter earlier than expected. This was confirmed on the national team's official twitter page.