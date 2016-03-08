Inter, the patience pays off: Gabigol's price tag now

According to Calcio e Finanza, Inter have now turned the situation to their favour, as their price tag for the Brazilian is now €30m. Several teams are interested in the player and the San Siro side are in no hurry to sell him, especially since there is still time until the January window starts.

Inter took their time with Gabigol and remained patient. Not many believed that the striker would recover after his awful spell in Europe, but since returning to Brazil, he has gone from clarity to clarity. Now, it will finally pay off for the Nerazzurri.