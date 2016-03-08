Inter, the plan to sign Genoa youngster revealed

For more news, visit our homepage. According to FcInterNews.it, Marotta and Ausilio want to secure the player immediately, but leave him on loan at Genoa until 2021. That way, he will get consistent playing time to continue his progress. Contacts are underway and Inter are serious.

Inter are very impressed by Kevin Agudelo, the 21-year-old Colombian who has improved a lot at Genoa. In fact, the Nerazzurri are studying the possibility of signing the midfielder, perhaps proposing a similar operation to the Radu one.