Inter, the plan to sign Rakitic from Barcelona

Rakitic Barcellona braccio alto
11 August at 15:00
Inter are setting their sights on Barcelona’s midfield again, but this time not related to the 32-year-old Chilean Arturo Vidal, but instead on Ivan Rakitic. According to the Spanish press, the 31-year-old would be an alternative to Vidal if Inter weren’t able to sign the Chilean, and they already have a plan in mind. The goal would be to wait for the last days of the transfer market and then make a move for the Croatian, thus avoiding any potential auctions or competition for the midfielder.

For Barcelona, the player is not unreachable, but they would require at least €50m to let him leave. Rakitic has been with Barcelona since 2014, becoming a core part of their midfield, and last year helped Croatia to their first ever World Cup Final, eventually succumbing to a dominant France. Another factor that may help the move is the fact that the midfielder is already fluent in Italian.
Apollo Heyes

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.