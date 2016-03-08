Inter, the plan to sign Rakitic from Barcelona

Inter are setting their sights on Barcelona’s midfield again, but this time not related to the 32-year-old Chilean Arturo Vidal, but instead on Ivan Rakitic. According to the Spanish press, the 31-year-old would be an alternative to Vidal if Inter weren’t able to sign the Chilean, and they already have a plan in mind. The goal would be to wait for the last days of the transfer market and then make a move for the Croatian, thus avoiding any potential auctions or competition for the midfielder.



For Barcelona, the player is not unreachable, but they would require at least €50m to let him leave. Rakitic has been with Barcelona since 2014, becoming a core part of their midfield, and last year helped Croatia to their first ever World Cup Final, eventually succumbing to a dominant France. Another factor that may help the move is the fact that the midfielder is already fluent in Italian.

Apollo Heyes