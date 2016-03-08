Inter, the situation of Perisic amid Man Utd and Spurs links
01 June at 14:10Inter star Ivan Perisic was linked with joining Manchester United last summer but the Serie A giants managed to keep the Croatian at the San Siro and reach an agreement to extend his contract until 2022.
Luciano Spalletti doesn’t want him to leave but with Inter that need to rack up € 40/45 million by the end of June, the Croatian could eventually leave the club for a similar fee.
During the last financial year, Inter managed to maintain their books in order by selling some of their young players. The same strategy could be used this season, unless the club receive a big offer for one of their stars.
So, a bid in the region of € 40/45 million may persuade Inter to sell Perisic. Reports in England claim Tottenham and Manchester United are monitoring the player although no offer has been submitted yet.
Reports in Italy suggest Inter could consider a swap deal with Tottenham’s Dembélé who seems to have given green light to a move to the San Siro.
