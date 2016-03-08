Inter, the three players who have already said yes to Conte
24 June at 15:45Antonio Conte has presented his shopping list to Marotta and Ausilio, and there are three names underlined at the top of the list, those of Lukaku, Dzeko and Barella according to the Gazzetta dello Sport.
All three players have reportedly already agreed to join Inter, or given the impression that will in the future, but all three remain a long way from being done deals for the Nerazzurri. The issue with all three is that Marotta and Ausilio still need to find agreement with their respective clubs. Manchester United, Roma and Cagliari are all resisting Inter’s advances so far, despite the players making it be known that they want to join Conte’s project at Inter. It seems that the manager has some pull on all three players, who have indicated that his qualities are the deciding factor for them in their decision that they want to join the club. So the hope remains at Inter that they will manage to seal each transfer, which would strengthen them to a degree that challenging Juventus for Serie A would be seen as an achievable goal.
