Inter, the truth behind Sensi's agent Giuseppe Riso's trip to Spain
01 November at 11:00Inter midfielder Stefano Sensi’s agent, Giuseppe Riso, is in Spain, but there is no meeting scheduled with interested party Barcelona, according to a report from Calciomercato.com.
The report details that whilst the 24-year-old Italian does like the Blaugrana, the reason behind Riso’s journey to Spain wasn’t to meet with Barcelona, but instead was to see the national team play.
The former Sassuolo midfielder had an incredibly strong start to this season with the Nerazzurri, scoring three goals and providing four assists in his first nine Inter appearances. However, he suffered a tear in the abductor muscle against Juventus earlier last month and hasn’t played for Inter since.
He is likely to return either tomorrow in Inter’s league clash against Bologna or next week for the Nerazzurri’s trip to Dortmund in the Champions League. His performances with Inter have seen him attract a lot of attention from around Europe, including the Blaugrana.
Apollo Heyes
