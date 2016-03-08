Inter, Thiago Motta: 'Biggest achievement was the Treble with Inter, historic'
09 December at 15:45Genoa coach Thiago Motta discussed his experiences with Inter in an interview with Italian media outlet DAZN via Calciomercato.com today. The player famously won the Treble with the Nerazzurri.
“My biggest achievement? The Treble with Inter, we had a historic year with the club, but also for ourselves. Inter hadn't won the Champions League in a long time and it was incredible to succeed.”
Motta took over as the head coach at Genoa in October, following the dismissal of the previous coach Aurelio Andreazzoli, due to the Rossoblu’s incredibly poor start to the season. Motta has struggled to improve the club’s form and they are currently 18th in the league, one point behind 17th place Sampdoria.
Apollo Heyes
