Inter think of summer move for Man Utd star
13 October at 11:00Manchester United’s French forward Anthony Martial has his contract expiring next summer and, therefore, is already being targeted by a whole host of clubs who would love to get the Frenchman on their team sheet. Martial was targeted initially by Inter Milan as a counter-part for when Manchester United expressed an interest in Ivan Perisic.
If Inter were to sell Perisic, they wanted a deal that would grant them Martial in return and the French forward could add an extra dimension to the attack that perhaps the likes of Politano and Keita cannot. Especially as he is available on a free transfer, if Martial does not renew with Manchester United, Inter should move as soon as possible.
For now, United are working with the representatives of Martial to get a deal through to keep him in England yet Inter are watching and waiting with bated breath as they see the, very realistic, dream of signing a star like Martial for the 2019/2020 season.
