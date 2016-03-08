Inter, Thohir: “I had 5 main objectives to achieve with the club”
19 August at 11:15Despite only being a minority shareholder, Indonesian businessman Erick Thohir remains the Chairman of Inter Milan. Speaking to Lapresse, Thohir spoke on several topics; including revealing his 5 primary objectives with Inter Milan and thoughts on Serie A in general.
ON SERIE A: “A white night awaits me, there is my Inter's debut against Sassuolo ... But why does not Serie A adopt the same schedule as the Premier League? We Asians are penalized, we read at 3 o'clock half in the morning.”
ON INTER: “I'm still the president of the company and I have 31% of the shares, and most of all I'm a passionate fan just to see my office: it's full of Inter shirts starting with Bergomi and Zanetti.”
ON OBJECTIVES: “Business is business, and when I bought the company from Moratti, I never fooled anyone, I never promised the Scudetto right away ... At a certain point I had to protect myself. 5 objectives: to build up infrastructures that are up to the situation, reorganize the management, set up a strong team little by little, and then buy the stars, respect financial fair play, go to the Europa League and, within 5 years, return to the Champions League.”
ON THE STADIUM: “The stadium could not be built, it would have generated business, the turnover would have increased, the turnover allowing it to keep pace with the great clubs of Europe, take Juventus as an example, which Cristiano Ronaldo was able to allow. Anyway, it seems to me that Suning has the same goal. The stadium, I mean.”
ON SELLING TO SUNING: “I sold Because there were those who offered to become a majority partner, with great goals ... I thought: all right ... I repeat: I only protected myself, I kept the charge, the place at the stadium, 31% of the shares, I am writing to my Italian and Inter friends, now it's up to Suning.”
