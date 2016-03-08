Inter, Thohir sells Inter shares; Zhang president
13 October at 13:00After five years at Inter Milan, Erick Thohir’s time as a major shareholder in the club is coming to an end. On October 15th 2013, Massimo Moratti sold 70% of his shares to Indonesian businessman Thohir. However, after three years, in June 2016, Thohir sold 68.55% of his shares to Suning, with the final 31.05% expected to be officially sold to Suning within the coming days.
According to reports from Il Corriere della Sera, Thohir will, in the end, cash in a figure of close to €200 million; recording a capital gain of around €157 million. It is likely that the current board of directors will stay on at Inter, with Steven Zhang, son of Jindong, to be named president.
If Thohir’s sale is not completed on time, having till October 2016 when the shareholders meeting is set to take place, he will remain on the board at the club. For now, Inter shall wait but it seems that the final days of Thohir are here, marking the end of an era at the club.
