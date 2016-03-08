Inter, three exits for the assault on Vidal?
26 July at 11:00Two strikers, one young and one veteran and a top-level midfielder. Antonio Conte was very clear in his requests to the Inter Milan ownership during the meeting held in Nanjing and has no intention of backtracking. For the midfield, the former Chelsea coach has dictated two guidelines: to sell the many redundant players and launch an assault on one and only one player. And that player, today, is represented by Arturo Vidal.
Before launching the assault on the Barcelona man, however, Inter will have to sell three players that are not considered useful in the coach's rotations. Radja Nainggolan is the first on the list. Joao Mario is increasingly a problem and his agents have been instructed to find a destination as soon as possible (Monaco interested). Finally, there is Borja Valero who is not considered by Conte (Fiorentina and Genoa the options).
Only after completing this transfer, reports Tuttosport, Inter will be able to make an attempt to sign the Chilean midfielder. Barcelona do not consider him non-transferable. However, the first on the list of the redundancies of the Blaugrana is Ivan Rakitic who they would like to sell and only then listen to offers for Vidal.
Conte has given his approval to the operation but it will be necessary to convince Barcelona and the player to accept a loan with right of redemption and a small but important reduction of the 7.5 million euros salary received in Catalonia.
