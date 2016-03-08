Inter, three key midfield transfer targets identified from fellow Italian sides
12 November at 19:30Inter have three midfielders in their sights for the upcoming January transfer window, with the Nerazzurri looking to strengthen their squad to continue their fight for this season’s scudetto, according to a report from Rome based newspaper Corriere dello Sport via Calciomercato.com.
The report details how the Nerazzurri are looking at Udinese star Rodrigo De Paul, who has also long been in the sights of fellow Milanese side AC Milan. The 25-year-old Argentinian has been identified as a key target by Inter, but the club may have to look for a loan deal with a buy option in order to keep the cost of the deal low, considering his importance to the Friulian side as well as the interest from other teams.
The next player Inter are interested in is Atalanta owned midfielder Dejan Kulusevski, currently on loan with Parma. The 19-year-old has impressed many this season with his strong performances for the Emilian side, with a report from the Metro suggesting that Premier League side Manchester United are also interested in him.
Finally, the third key midfielder that the Nerazzurri are following his Fiorentina star Gaetano Castrovilli. The 22-year-old Italian has had an explosive start to the season, impressing many with his commanding presence in midfield and tireless work rate.
Apollo Heyes
