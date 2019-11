Inter, three new rivals for Chelsea striker Giroud

Inter have three new rivals for unhappy Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud, according to a report from British tabloid the Daily Express via Calciomercato.com The report details how the Nerazzurri will also face competition from French sides Marseilles, Nice and Bordeaux for the 33-year-old French forward. The Nerazzurri are hoping to sign Giroud on a low cost transfer in the upcoming January transfer window, due to the fact that his contract expires with the South London side next June.Apollo Heyes