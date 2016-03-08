Inter tightens for Eriksen, first offer details, the truth on Juve

José Mourinho's sentences following Spurs result this morning spoke volumes about the future of Christian Eriksen as reported by calciomercato.



The Danish superstar has been rumoured to be departing the North London club for some time and is is seriously thinking of leaving Tottenham immediately to move to Inter.



Eriksen has already arrived at the contractual offer proposed by Marotta and Ausilio in the last days, the green light for Eriksen is valid exclusively for January.



For this reason, Inter took action yesterday evening by presenting a first official offer at Tottenham for 10 million euros, a figure which is of course not the objective value of Eriksen, but considered suitable for the expiry of the contract between only five months, when Mourinho would lose the Danish at no cost.



Spurs are asking for 20 million, there is still distance but the two clubs are in contact to find a solution; the proposal can be improved soon with some bonuses linked to Eriksen's performance , Inter are working on it because they want to bring him to Conte as soon as possible.



In the last few hours, more than one rumour has spread in England about a potential Juventus interest to book Eriksen on a free transfer in the summer.



Another way to spite Inter? In reality, Paratici has always respected the Dane and had had more than one contact with his entourage for June, but taking Dejan Kulusevski has put a dent in this.



Inter have the clear path, and need to find only the finish line.

Anthony Privetera