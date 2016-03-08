Serie A giants Inter Milan are reportedly close to striking an agreement to sign Atletico Madrid full-back Sime Vrsaljko.The Croatian was an important part of his national side in the FIFA World Cup and his performances were vital to Croatia reaching the final of the competition for the first time in history. He played in the final against France, as Croatia fell to a 4-2 loss.Gazzetta dello Sport understand that Inter are close to agreeing a deal for Vrsjaljko with Los Rojiblancos this summer.It will be an initial loan deal for the nerazzurri and the fee would be about 5.5 million euros. But Inter will look to make the deal permanent next summer by offering a sum of about 16.5 million euros.Davide Zappacosta and Matteo Darmian are possible alternatives, if Inter fail to strike a deal for Vrsaljko.Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)