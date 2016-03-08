Inter to compete with three clubs for Monchengladbach’s Zakaria
25 October at 09:55Inter Milan will have to compete with three clubs in order to sign Borussia Monchengladbach’s highly-rated midfielder Denis Zakaria, as per AS cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Milan-based club have been in the market to sign a midfielder and have been linked with the likes of English Premier League outfit Manchester United’s Nemanja Matic and Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona’s Ivan Rakitic in the recent past.
As per the latest report, the Nerazzurri have identified Monchengladbach’s Zakaria as a player for the future and would like to bring him to the San Siro in the near future.
However, Inter will have to compete with the likes of Atletico Madrid from Spain and United, Tottenham Hotspur from England who are also interested in acquiring the services of the 22-year-old.
The Switzerland international—who is famous for his strength and pace in the midfield—has been with the Die Fohlen from 2017 when he joined them from Young Boys for a reported fee of €10 million.
