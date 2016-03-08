Inter to continue Premier League raid after identifying three key targets

Inter are interested in three more Premier League players, continuing their raid of the English top flight, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.The report details how the Nerazzurri acquired five different players from the Premier League over the last two transfer windows – Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku, Chilean winger Alexis Sanchez and English full back Ashley Young all from Manchester United, Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen from Tottenham and Nigerian wing back Victor Moses from Chelsea.The Milanese club have three more summer transfer targets in the Premier League, the report continues. The first is 20-year-old Dutch winger Tahith Chong, again from Manchester United, although his contract will expire with the Red Devils at the end of June. The next target is Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen, whose contract expires with the North London club at the end of the season, and the final target is Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.Apollo Heyes