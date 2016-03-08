Inter to drop interest in Chelsea striker
29 December at 22:45Reports from Gazzetta and Goal.com suggest that out of favour Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud is set to not move to the Italian giants.
The reports state that the nerrazzurri have cooled their interest in the French world cup winner as January is approaching and Alexis Sanchez is likely to return from injury against Napoli after returning to training.
The Blues striker has been linked with an exit from Stamford Bridge given his lack of minutes under Frank Lampard and the managers decision to favour youth over experience, in this case, Tammy Abraham.
It will not be to San Siro however, with the Serie A league leaders passing on the chance to snap him up and instead choosing to focus on the return of Sanchez, the youngster Esposito and even a swap deal with Napoli in which they could send Matteo Politano one way for Fernando Llorente to arrive in Milan.
Anthony Privetera
Go to comments