Inter to face competition from two English clubs for Kulusevski

After a fantastic start to the season with Parma, Inter aren't the only ones keeping an extra eye on Dejan Kulusevski, who also made his debut for the Swedish national team during the international break. The Nerazzurri are bound to face tough competition.According to the Mirror, two English clubs are interested in the player, namely Arsenal and Man Utd. The two have followed Kulusevksi with great interest as of late, amid the Swede's fantastic start to the season with 2 goals and 5 assists.