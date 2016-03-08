Inter to meet Wanda today: club still want Icardi sale
27 August at 14:25Serie A giants Inter are set to hold talks with Wanda Nara later today to issue a further clarification about the future of Mauro Icardi.
The nerazzurri had previously openly stated that Icardi was up for sale, but have handed him the number seven jersey this season. While Wanda Nara has stated that his husband and client wants to stay at Inter, the Serie A opener yesterday saw Icardi not be included in the match-day squad.
We understand that later today, Beppe Marotta is set to meet Wanda Nara, with there being every chance that Steven Zhang and Mauro Icardi could be in the meeting too.
The meeting was initially scheduled for yesterday, but it was shifted to today. But Inter's stance is the same- they want to get rid of the Argentine and there is no chance of reinstation.
Icardi has kept an offer from Napoli on stand-by, as he continues to hope that Juventus will make an offer in the last few days of the window.
