Inter to meet with Brozovic's entourage to discuss his future: the plan
31 March at 18:40Inter midfielder Marcelo Brozovic seems likely to stay at the Nerazzurri, despite reports that his entourage are looking for offers elsewhere, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Nerazzurri are happy with the performances of the Croatian midfielder and the player himself is happy in Milan, but some rumours have suggested that his entourage are looking for offers abroad, offers that could both increase his salary and match the €60 million release clause set only a year ago in the last contract renewal.
Inter are not worried, the report continues, and are happy to slightly increase his salary, although the ongoing Coronavirus emergency has limited the amount of funds available. Brozovic’s entourage and Inter’s management will meet again soon, but the meeting is based on the assumption that the Croatian is happy in Milan and that coach Antonio Conte considers him vital to the project.
Apollo Heyes
