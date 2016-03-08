Inter to meet with United for Lukaku ASAP, the details

According to Sky Sports, soon as possible Inter will meet with Manchester United to give them the requested €70m for Lukaku.



The deal will take the shape of €10m for the two-year loan plus obligation to buy at €60m.



Lukaku's season has already begun, the player has already returned (in advance) from the holidays and has resumed training to be fit.



It remains to be seen whether United will give way to Inter’s demand for a payment spread out over 3 seasons although it is reported that the Manchester club are willing to see the player.



Inter have offered both Perisic and Icardi to United but Icardi doesn’t want to play football outside of Italy.



It was thought at one stage Inter needs to sell Icardi before they could purchase Lukaku but now Inter think they can raise the money from other deals.



