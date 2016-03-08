Inter to offer 70 million for Juventus target
11 June at 09:55Serie A giants Inter are reportedly set to make a 70 million offer for Fiorentina star Federico Chiesa.
The Italian winger has become one of the hottest properties in European football and a host of top Italian clubs are after him this summer. Fiorentina have already offers from Napoli and Roma for the player, with Juventus also interested in Chiesa.
Gazzetta dello Sport say that Inter are set to offer 70 million for Chiesa, despite Fiorentina already having rejected a bid of 40 million plus Marko Rog and Adam Ounas for the winger.
Inter too could offer Dalbert, Yann Karamoh and Federico Valietti in a possible deal.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments