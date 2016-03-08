Inter to offer Icardi lower release clause?
25 February at 09:45Inter could offer Mauro Icardi a new contract with a lower release clause included in it. According to La Repubblica, the club and the player are still far from reaching an agreement with the Argentinean who is still training apart from the rest of the group due to a knee injury that, however, was not confirmed by the recent medical exams that he took.
La Repubblica confirms that new contract talks will begin soon. Marotta is determined to offer Icardi a new deal but the new contract of Icardi could have a lower release clause.
The striker's minimum transfer fee is now set to € 110 million. The clause can only be used by clubs outside Serie A in the first two weeks of July. Marotta is reportedly ready to offer Icardi a new contract with an € 80 million release clause.
