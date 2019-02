Inter to offer Icardi lower release clause?

- Secondo

in edicola oggi, l'ad nerazzurro

di euro.

Inter could offer Mauro Icardi a new contract with a lower release clause included in it. According to La Repubblica , the club and the player are still far from reaching an agreement with the Argentinean who is still training apart from the rest of the group due to a knee injury that, however, was not confirmed by the recent medical exams that he took.La Repubblica confirms that new contract talks will begin soon. Marotta is determined to offer Icardi a new deal but the new contract of Icardi could have a lower release clause.The striker's minimum transfer fee is now set to € 110 million. The clause can only be used by clubs outside Serie A in the first two weeks of July. Marotta is reportedly ready to offer Icardi a new contract with an € 80 million release clause.La Repubblica