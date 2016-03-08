Inter to offer Icardi new contract; the figures
22 September at 21:45According to what has been reported by Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter Milan continue to negotiate with the representatives of star forward Mauro Icardi, as the parties work on a new deal for the Argentine.
La Gazzetta dello Sport write that the contract will see Mauro Icardi earn a seasonal wage of over €6m, compared to his current €4.5m (+€800,000 in bonuses).
Icardi scored 29 goals for Inter Milan in Serie A, equalling the tally of Lazio’s prolific Italian forward Ciro Immobile for the top scorer award.
Icardi joined Inter in 2013, with the club paying €6.5m for half of the registration rights of the player. The then-20-year-old has since spent five years in Milan, scoring 100 goals in Serie A for the club and 108 in all competitions.
Icardi was joint top scorer in the 14/15 and 17/18 Serie A seasons, making the Serie A team of the year in the 14/15 season.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments