Inter to offer Merola in Dzeko deal?

Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan are ready to offer youngster Davide Merola to AS Roma in an attempt to sign the veteran striker Eden Dzeko, as per Sportitalia.



The Milan-based club are in the hunt to sign at least one striker as they are ready for a life without Argentina forward Mauro Icardi, who is set to leave the club before the start of the next campaign.



Therefore, they have identified Dzeko as one of the potential targets and are ready to offer the 19-year-old striker Merola in an order to bid to persuade the Rome-based club in letting their star player leave.

