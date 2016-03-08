Inter to redeem Sensi as well as sign Vidal
01 January at 23:40Inter continue to look for a midfielder who brings quality, goals and personality to the core of Antonio Conte. The January market will be important, but will only take shape if it guarantees an improvement in the current squad (via calciomercato).
Vidal, in this sense, remains the first target on the list, but not easy to achieve due to Barcelona's reluctance to let the Chilean leave mid-season. The pressing continues, but in the meantime from Monday evening, at San Paolo with Napoli, Conte will have a card that has been barred for so long: Stefano Sensi.
At the moment though, there is still Stefano Sensi. 7 appearances, most of them MOTM quality with 3 goals and 4 assists, 2 of which in the same game (against Cagliari).
The Sensi bomb exploded in the first seasonal games, imposing himself in the rotation of the Nerazzurri to the sound of brilliant intuitions and lethal insertions.
In regards to the return and redemption of Sensi, Inter will be looking to find new solutions in January to lock down the sale permanently from Sassuolo. Conte will also be looking forward to his on pitch return, which is expected against Napoli.
The battle with Juve for the title has already started, and Inter can no longer do without Sensi's contribution. In these months, as well as in the near future. His redemption from Sassuolo is not in doubt: verbal practices already under way, waiting to put everything on black.
For more news visit our homepage
Anthony Privetera
Go to comments