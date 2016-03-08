Serie A giants Inter are set to hand a new contract to Tottenham Hotspur target Danilo D'Ambrosio.The Italian defender joined Inter from Torino in the summer of 2014 for a fee in the region of 2 million euros. D'Ambrosio appeared 34 times in the Serie A last season, scoring twice and assisting twice.While reports in England have linked the defender with a move to Premier League giants Tottenham, Corriere dello Sport that Inter are ready to offer him a new contract.It wouldn't be an attempt to arm the player, but an attempt to make sure that they get the maximum out of a possible sale.Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)