Inter to sacrifice midfielder in the summer; Chelsea and Everton interested

The departure of Vecino would allow the Nerazzurri to invest in a big name for the midfielder, with the priority being Arturo Vidal from Barcelona. Having arrived in 2017 from Fiorentina for €24m, Inter need at least €10m from his sale to avoid a loss.

Marotta's idea is to make cash, setting the price tag at €25m. The Premier League tracks remain alive, with Everton and Chelsea interested in his services. For now, though, Vecino will have to stay focused on the league.

In January, the Uruguayan midfielder was linked with a move away from the San Siro. CEO Beppe Marotta was looking for a new club (abroad more than Serie A) to sell the player to, and this will also be the case in June.