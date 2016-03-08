Inter to sell Godin in the summer as they look to the future: the details
08 April at 12:00Uruguayan defender Diego Godin is set to leave Inter in the summer after struggling to adapt to coach Antonio Conte’s tactical system, according to a report from Fabrizio Romano on Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 34-year-old veteran has a great respect for Conte and his system, but has struggled to fit in well in the back-three, having spent most of his career in a back-four. Conte is wedded to his 3-5-2 formation and so Godin’s departure makes sense for both parties. No acceptable offer has been received by the Nerazzurri for the player so far.
Godin’s wages are also incredibly high, the report continues, as the former Atletico Madrid man earns around €5 million a year with bonuses. His contract is set to expire in 2022, and so Inter could save up to €20 million by selling the veteran defender in the summer. The Nerazzurri are looking for a new centre back who can play in a back-three and who knows how to carry the ball forward, helping with transitions. Inter are following Hellas Verona defender Marash Kumbulla and could make a move to sign the Albanian teenager in the summer.
Apollo Heyes
