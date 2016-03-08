Inter to sell two players to fund Lukaku deal

Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan are ready to sell two players in order to bid for the English Premier League side Manchester United’s striker Romelu Lukaku, as per the English tabloid The Sun.



The Milan-based club are in the market to sign a forward to replace outgoing Mauro Icardi and have identified the Belgium international as the perfect fit for the role.



However, they are unable to fund the fee of €75 million which is what the Red Devils are asking for their star man.



To make this deal happen, the Nerazzurri are now ready to part ways with two player in order to generate funds.



The Sun reported that midfielder Joao Mario and left-back Dalbert Henrique Chagas Estevão might well be out of San Siro before the start of next campaign.



Mario was linked with a move to Newcastle United, but with the departure of manager Rafa Benitez, it is highly unlikely to happen.

