Inter to sign Man Utd duo for free?

After Stefan De Vrij and Kwadwo Asamoah, Piero Ausilio is ready to sign new players on free transfers for next season. 2019 and the Nerazzurri management are already working to try to buy the best of them.



According to Tuttosport, 22 year old French striker of Manchester United has been an interesting name for the Nerazzurri. At the Old Trafford, Martial was not able to leave his mark with both Louis Van Gaal and Jose Mourinho who tried to swap him for Inter's Ivan Perisic.



The other major name is Angel Di Maria, who has been recently playing for Paris Saint-Germain. Ander Herrera and Matteo Darmian of Manchester United, Adrian Rabiot and Alphonse Areola of PSG, Manuel Fernandes of Lokomotiv Moscow, Mousa Dembelé and Toby Alderweireld of Tottenham, Aaron Ramsey of Arsenal and Filipe Luis of Atletico Madrid.