Inter to try again for Madrid star in January
06 September at 10:15According to what has been reported on the front page of today’s edition of the Italian newspaper Il Corriere dello Sport, Inter Milan are once again planning an assault on Real Madrid’s Croatian midfielder Luka Modric, when the transfer window reopens in January.
Inter tried to lure Modric into a move away from La Liga this summer yet Madrid president Florentino Perez was extremely reluctant to sell and controversy broke out after various individuals, including La Liga chief Tebas, criticised Inter for the way they approached a potential transfer, deeming it to be inappropriate.
FIFA are still to respond and give their verdict on the allegations but that has not stopped Inter lining up another move for the man who won the Golden Ball at the FIFA World Cup in Russia. Modric helped his Croatia team to reach the World Cup final for the first time in their history, where they were eventually defeated 4-2 by France but were, for many, the feel-good story of the competition.
