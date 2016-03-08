Inter to use Miranda as makeweight in Elmas deal.



Inter is strongly linked with Fenerbahce's Elmas who is coveted by some of Europe's major clubs, including Tottenham. Pochettino has sent scouts to watch him during the match against Galatasaray. There were also observers from Lazio, Zenit and Fiorentina: a long list of suitors to admire the goal of the Faro club's draw, signed by Elmas.



However, Inter are expected to count on a different who can count on a different formula to the other clubs. Fenerbahce must replace Martin Skrtel at the end of the season and the Nerazzurri have an ace up their sleeve: Miranda, in the deal.



The Turkish club has already rejected offers of up to 20 million for the player.



