Inter to wear a special jersey against Cagliari in honor of the Chinese New Year - pics
21 January at 20:10Antonio Conte's Inter Milan are coming off a disappointing 1-1 draw against Lecce in the Italian Serie A this past week-end as the nerazzurri are now four points back of Maurizio Sarri's Juventus. Inter will now be taking on Cagliari next in the Italian Serie A as they will be wearing a 'special' jersey for this game in honor of the Chinese New Year. You can view a picture on the matter bellow right now. You can also click right here for more general football news...
| MAGLIA (SPECIALE)— Inter (@Inter) January 21, 2020
Domenica per #InterCagliari i nerazzurri scenderanno in campo con una maglia celebrativa del nuovo anno lunare
Scopri tutte le curiosità e i dettagli nascosti https://t.co/bUXNqErm9e#LunarNewYear pic.twitter.com/TXjKK4H7aN
