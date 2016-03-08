Inter to wear a special jersey against Cagliari in honor of the Chinese New Year - pics

21 January at 20:10
Antonio Conte's Inter Milan are coming off a disappointing 1-1 draw against Lecce in the Italian Serie A this past week-end as the nerazzurri are now four points back of Maurizio Sarri's Juventus. Inter will now be taking on Cagliari next in the Italian Serie A as they will be wearing a 'special' jersey for this game in honor of the Chinese New Year. You can view a picture on the matter bellow right now. You can also click right here for more general football news...
 

 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
Cagliari
 
We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.