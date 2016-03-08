Inter told to pay €85m for Lukaku: new offer to Man Utd soon

12 July at 10:30
​Yesterday, the sporting director of Inter, Piero Ausilio, left Linate airport for London, where there are some strategic offices of Man Utd. The two clubs met to discuss Romelu Lukaku: the player that Conte wants to replace Icardi.
 
Of course, the Nerazzurri intend to satisfy their new manager, but for certain names and certain negotiations, the transfer fee requests are higher than anticipated. In fact, the Red Devils want €85m for the striker.

Inter took the request without backing down, becoming more aware of the fact that United don't intend to give any discount, while they are in no hurry to support either Conte or Lukaku's haste.
 
The negotiations will slow down for a few days and then the San Siro side will present an offer from the player, which won't be as high as €85m, of course. An idea is to raise the loan offer to €20m, which could spark good negotiations.

