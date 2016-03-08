Inter, top Premier League club interested in signing Gabigol
06 January at 12:00The future of Inter owned striker Gabriel ‘Gabigol’ Barbosa is still unclear, although Brazilian side Flamengo will now face competition from Premier League side Chelsea for his signature, according to a report from Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the South London club have identified the 23-year-old Brazilian striker as one of their top transfer targets in this January transfer window, forcing Flamengo to work harder to secure a permanent deal. The club have been in a long set of negotiations with the Nerazzurri for his signature but have failed to reach a full agreement so far.
Gabigol spent 2019 on loan with Flamengo, where he scored 34 goals and provided 11 assists in 41 appearances for the club, helping them to win both the Brazilian league title as well as the coveted Copa Liberatores. Despite his incredible season, Inter have no intention to retain the player.
Apollo Heyes
