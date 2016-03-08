Torino have won three of their last seven Serie A games against Inter (D2 L2), after a streak of six draws and 15 defeats.

The last time Inter won against Torino in Serie A was back in October 2016, thanks to a Mauro Icardi brace.



Torino have scored in each of their last four away matches against Inter in Serie A – Granata have never found the net in five consecutive league games against the Nerazzurri at the San Siro.



Inter have lost their last two home league games in Serie A in 2017/18, only on four occasions have the Nerazzurri lost more consecutive Serie A matches in San Siro.



In their Serie A history, only on four occasions have Torino lost both of their opening league matches – most recently in 2002/03: the year of their relegation to Serie B.



Walter Mazzarri managed 49 games for Inter in Serie A – he has won only 22% of Serie A games against Nerazzurri (4 of 18).



LIVE:



68' Inter 2-2 Torino - Meite makes it 2-2, Torino have come back from 2 down to draw with Inter at San Siro.



55' Inter 2-1 Torino - Belotti scores to make it 2-1.



33' Inter 2-0 Torino - Stefan de Vrij scores his first goal for Inter Milan to put the hosts two up.



7' Inter 1-0 Torino - Ivan Perisic gives the hosts an early lead

