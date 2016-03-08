Inter-Tottenham 2-1, the player ratings as Vecino comes up big again

Inter Milan ended up beating Tottenham at the San Siro in the UCL by a 2-1 score line.



It was a close encounter as the Spurs opened the score with an Eriksen goal. Tottenham seemingly had a good grip on the game but Inter Milan tied the game up in the 86th minute thanks to a great goal from Mauro Icardi. Amazingly, Spalletti's team then won the game in the 92nd minute thanks to a Vecino corner-kick goal. Vecino, who also scored the goal that allowed Inter to qualify for this season's UCL, came up big again as he scored yet another dramatic winner. You can view our Cm.com player ratings bellow :



Inter Milan: Handanovic (6), Asamoah (6.5), Miranda (7), De Vrij (7), Skriniar (6), Politano (6.5), Vecino (7), Brozovic (6.5), Nainggolan (6), Perisic (5.5), Icardi (7.5). Spalletti (6.5).



Subs: Keita (6), Candreva (5.5)



Tottenham: Vorm (6), Aurier (6.5), Sanchez (5.5), Vertonghen (6), Davies (5), Dembele (6), Dier (6), Eriksen (6.5). Lamela (5), Kane (5.5), Son (6). Pochettino (5.5).



Subs: Winks (5), Rose (5.5), Lucas (6).