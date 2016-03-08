

After qualifying for the competition for 10 successive years between 2002/03 and 2011/12, Inter Milan will be competing in the Champions League for the first time in seven years, their longest wait since the rebranding of the tournament in 1992/93 (also seven between 92/93 and 98/99).



Inter Milan have not drawn at home in the Champions League since a 2-2 draw with Dynamo Kyiv in October 2009, winning nine and losing four of the last 13 such games.



Tottenham have won just one of their previous nine European matches away from home against Italian opposition (D4 L4), but that victory did come at the San Siro against AC Milan thanks to a Peter Crouch winner (1-0).



Tottenham only lost one of their eight Champions League games last season (W5 D2), the second leg of their round of 16 match against Juventus (1-2).

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has scored nine goals in 10 Champions League appearances so far in his career. The fastest players to 10 Champions League goals are currently Adriano, Sadio Mané and Roberto Firmino (11 apps) – Harry Kane could equal this if he scores in his first UCL appearance of 2018-19.