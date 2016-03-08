



Both Inter Milan and Tottenham have won their two previous home games against the other, with neither side managing to pick up a victory on the road against their counterparts.



There have been 19 goals scored in the four previous meetings between Inter Milan and Tottenham, with the Italian side netting nine times, compared to Spurs’ 10.



Tottenham last met Inter Milan in the Champions League back during the 2010-11 group stages, losing 3-4 away from home (despite Gareth Bale scoring a hat-trick) and winning 3-1 at home.



Team news:



Vrsaljko and Lautaro Martinez are injured and Spalletti should pick up a three-man defense with Candreva favorite to start over Politano. Nainggolan and Perisic will play behind Mauro Icardi although the Croat is not 100% fit and



Pochettino is without Hugo Lloris, Dele Alli and Moussa Sissoko who are injured. Toby Alderweireld and Kieran Trippier did not travel with the rest of the team.

Inter play their first Champions League game in the last six years tonight. The Nerazzurri will be facing Tottenham Hotspur in the opening tie of this Champions League campaign.The match starts at 18.55 and this is all you need to know ahead of the kick-off:Handanovic; Skriniar, de Vrij, Miranda; Candreva, Vecino, Brozovic, Asamoah; Nainggolan, Perisic; Icardi. All. Spalletti.Vorm; Aurier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Rose; Dier, Dembelé; Lucas, Eriksen, Son; Kane. All. Pochettino.Arbitro: Turpin (Francia).