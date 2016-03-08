Inter Transfer Market: Vidal now, Eriksen in the summer, while Giroud...
02 January at 13:30Inter Milan are ready to be active on the transfer market in the next six months. The Nerazzurri want to sign Arturo Vidal from Barcelona immediately in order to aim for the Scudetto and then Christian Eriksen in the summer, to build a team that can return to the elite of world football around him, as reported by Gazzetta dello Sport.
Vidal is a concrete goal and, unless there are any sensational twists, it is likely the player will end up at the San Siro. Eriksen, however, will be a dream to 'cultivate' in the coming months, bearing in mind that there is great competition for the Danish star, who contract with Tottenham expires in June, with PSG being the favourites and Real Madrid with Barcelona also interested.
In the meantime, if Matteo Politano leaves in January, the Nerazzurri will return back to negotiations for Olivier Giroud in order for Antonio Conte's attack to be numerically set.
