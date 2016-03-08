Inter Transfer Market: Vidal or Eriksen now, Fiorentina and Brescia starlets in the summer
10 January at 12:20January but also June: Inter Milan is planning the ongoing transfer market but also the one to come. As reported by Tuttosport (via fcinternews.it), The Nerazzurri are targetting Vidal as their primary option this month, while Christian Eriksen is the plan B but is also an option for June on a free transfer. The second alternative is Cagliari's Nandez.
Vidal's relationship with Barcelona's coach Valverde is not positive and the Chilean is pushing for a move to the San Siro. The player wants to work with Antonio Conte again and would have already refused a proposal from Manchester United. Marotta will have to raise the offer for the midfield star from the current 12 million euros to at least 20.
Regarding the summer transfer market, Borja Valero and Matias Vecino are almost certain to leave, while Gagliardini is a question market. So in addition to the reinforcement in January, Conte will then have Barella, Brozovic and Sensi with him. And inevitably, there will be a necessity for reinforcements.
The two top names on the list are two young Italians, who are also in the sight of Juventus: Tonali from Brescia, with whose agent there was contact on Wednesday, and Castrovilli from Fiorentina, the player Conte prefers.
