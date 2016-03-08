Inter transfer news: Barcelona could maximise Vidal value with new contract
22 April at 15:45Spanish giants Barcelona are reportedly looking to hand Arturo Vidal a new contract but that won't be aimed at keeping potential suitors away from the Chilean.
The midfielder arrived at Barcelona last summer from Bayern Munich on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee. Since then, the 31-year-old has seen a range of ups and downs but he now is an important part of the side, appearing 28 times in the league.
Sport English say that Barca are aware of interest from Inter and want to hand a new deal to Vidal and extend his contract till the summer of 2023.
But that won't be aimed to keep Vidal at the club and make that a certainty. The aim of handing him the new deal is to invite potential suitors and possibly let Vidal go for the highest price possible.
Chinese clubs are also interested in the player and Barcelona are not against letting the player leave. Barca are very well aware of all the interest in their player.
Go to comments