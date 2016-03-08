Inter Transfer News: Lukaku moves away, assault on Lille starlet ready

23 July at 10:15
Antonio Conte will have his two strikers but Inter Milan will sign only one between Edin Dzeko and Romelu Lukaku, with the first name being much more likely.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, this was the outcome of the transfer market summit held in Nanjing between the directors of the club. "One striker will be a veteran and the other a young player of perspective". The exact words said by Beppe Marotta after the summit.

All the clues lead to Rafael Leao, Lille's star striker, who has attracted interest from many top clubs across Europe with his performances last season, while Conte understood that Lukaku is likely to remain only a dream.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
Roma

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.