Inter Transfer News: Lukaku moves away, assault on Lille starlet ready

Antonio Conte will have his two strikers but Inter Milan will sign only one between Edin Dzeko and Romelu Lukaku, with the first name being much more likely.



According to Gazzetta dello Sport, this was the outcome of the transfer market summit held in Nanjing between the directors of the club. "One striker will be a veteran and the other a young player of perspective". The exact words said by Beppe Marotta after the summit.



All the clues lead to Rafael Leao, Lille's star striker, who has attracted interest from many top clubs across Europe with his performances last season, while Conte understood that Lukaku is likely to remain only a dream.