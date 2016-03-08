Inter transfer news: Man Utd identify Lukaku replacement

07 June at 19:17

Inter have been handed a boost in their quest for Romelu Lukaku as Premier League side Manchester United have identified their replacement for the Belgian.
 
According to ESPN, Manchester United has set its sights on Sebastien Haller, the French striker from Eintracht Frankfurt, who scored 20 goals last season.
 
It is thought that Solskjaer considers him the ideal replacement to Romelu Lukaku, who has also been followed by Napoli.
 
 
Should Haller leave he will be the second striker to leave Eintracht Frankfurt after Luka Jovic, moved to Real Madrid earlier in the window.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.