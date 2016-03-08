Inter transfer news: Man Utd identify Lukaku replacement



Inter have been handed a boost in their quest for Romelu Lukaku as Premier League side Manchester United have identified their replacement for the Belgian.



According to ESPN, Manchester United has set its sights on Sebastien Haller, the French striker from Eintracht Frankfurt, who scored 20 goals last season.



It is thought that Solskjaer considers him the ideal replacement to Romelu Lukaku, who has also been followed by Napoli.





Should Haller leave he will be the second striker to leave Eintracht Frankfurt after Luka Jovic, moved to Real Madrid earlier in the window.

