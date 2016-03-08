Inter transfer news: Modric returns to Madrid for showdown talks with Florentino
06 August at 15:20Real Madrid star Luka Modric is back in Madrid where he will hold talks with the Merengues' President Florentino Perez over his future at the club.
Modric has a € 750 million release clause but is determined to leave the club to join Inter. The Nerazzurri have been in talks with the player's entourage and Modric is willing to swap Real Madrid with Inter.
Florentino Perez, however, has recently confirmed that the player won't do a Cristiano Ronaldo leaving the club for a fee lower than his price-tag.
GALLERY: Inter fans comments Modric's Instagram posts by telling him to join the club.
