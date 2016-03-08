Inter Transfer News: Sanchez offered to the club, Dzeko the priority
09 May at 10:35Inter Milan are already preparing for next season and one of the departments which they want to revolutionize either for Luciano Spalletti or a potential new manager is the attack.
As reported by Gazzetta dello Sport, in the last couple of days Nerazzurri representatives met with Alexis Sanchez' agent and the player was offered to the club. At the moment, however, the hypothesis does not seem too realistic, given the high costs of a potential deal.
In fact, Inter has other priorities for the attack but before any incoming negotiations, the future of Mauro Icardi will have to be defined. Today it is difficult to imagine that the former captain still remains at the club but Icardi is a huge asset and cannot be sold off. He will leave Inter only for an offer of 70-80 million euros.
After that, the club will look for a substitute. Edin Dzeko is the ideal profile for the Nerazzurri, with the Bosnian potentially available for a fee of around 20 million euros, given his contract with Roma expires next year.
